HDTV households now dominate U.S. viewing landscape, according to LRG study

Six in 10 U.S. households now have HDTV sets, and a quarter of all homes have more than one, according to new consumer research from Leichtman Research Group.

The findings, released Dec. 26 as part of the new LRG study “HDTV and 3-D TV 2010,” show substantial progress for HDTV ownership over the past five years. While 61 percent of households now own an HDTV, 12 percent owned an HD set in 2005, and only 1 percent owned more than one five years ago compared to 26 percent today.

Not surprisingly, the research also found that 3-D TV, which is in its earliest stages of consumer availability, barely registered. According to the research group, less than 1 percent of all U.S. households have an HDTV set that is 3-D-capable.

However, while 3-D-capable HDTV ownership is small, Leichtman found that nearly 80 percent of U.S. adults had heard of 3-D TV. Of those adults, 8 percent said they were very interested in getting a 3-D TV.

Other findings include



60 percent of HDTV owners report spending less than $1000 on their HDTV set, compared to 48 percent last year and 34 percent two years ago.

39 percent of HDTV owners say they were told how to receive HD programming when they purchased their set.

The mean annual household income of those very interested in getting a 3-D TV is 18 percent below the mean of the sample.

24 percent of all adults have seen 3-D TV.

24 percent of those who have seen 3-D TV rate it an 8 to a 10 (with 10 being excellent), while 32 percent rate it 1 to a 3 (with 1 being poor).

21 percent of all households purchased a new TV set in the past 12 months, and 18 percent of all households plan to purchase a new TV set in the next 12 months.

The findings are based on a survey of 1308 households throughout the United States.