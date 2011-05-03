HD via IP creates new opportunities, challenges for broadcasters

At the recent Society of Television Engineers dinner in Burbank, CA, Jordan Christoff, CEO and co-founder of Visionary Solutions, shared some thoughts on HD transport via IP networks.

During his presentation, Christoff discussed the benefits broadcasters can realize by moving to live video over IP networks versus traditional methods. That seems to be exactly what broadcasters are doing.

From streaming live ENG contribution via broadband service to using IP transport for remote monitoring, the role of video — even HD video — over IP is growing. In this podcast interview, Christoff recaps his Burbank presentation and discusses some of the challenges to broader adoption of HD via IP and emerging opportunities.