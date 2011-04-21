Harris unveils APM6803+ audio processor for loudness, surround-sound management

Harris introduced the Harris APM6803+ multichannel audio-processing station, a key component to the company’s comprehensive broadcast loudness management solution, at the 2011 NAB show.

The APM6803+ is a comprehensive solution for managing loudness and surround-sound audio streams. Featuring DTS Neural Loudness Control, the APM6803+ uses critical band analysis for perceptual loudness measurements that preserves the spectral balance of the signal and delivers a natural, open quality not found in traditional multiband compression technology.

The addition of DTS Neural Surround UpMix, DownMix and MultiMerge provides surround-sound image placement and stability. Flexible user-defined workflows and intelligent metadata handling ensure that the right processing is applied at the right time.

The APM6803+ is an audio-processing system on a card and can be configured to support a wide variety of multichannel applications, including dual Dolby encoders and decoders, a full-featured SD/HD/3G-SDI AV frame synchronizer and discrete AES inputs and outputs.