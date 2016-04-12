Harmonic Helps Boost KWHY-TV Channel Lineup

SAN JOSE, CALIF.—Spanish-language TV station KWHY-TV in Los Angeles recently installed Harmonic’s Electra X2 media processors, ProStream 9100 high-density stream processors and NMX Digital Service Manager video network management application to help broaden its channel lineup, according to Harmonic. The new products aided in the addition of SD subchannels to the station’s HD channel offerings and are designed for statistical multiplexing and ATSC 3.0 support.

Electra X2

KWHY is reportedly using the Electra X2 processors for high-quality, low-bandwidth MPEG-2 encoding of SD and HD video content. Powered by the Harmonic Pure Compression Engine, the Electra X2 supports MPEG-2, AVC and HEVC.

Integration between the Electra X2 processors and ProStream 9100 stream processors with DiviTrackIP statmux technology boosts the efficiency and flexibility of KWHY’s statistical multiplexing operations. Through ATSC, the station can support one HD and seven SD channels per pool to increase bandwidth efficiency. The DiviTrackIP technology also provides geographic extensibility in the case KWHY participates in a channel sharing agreement with other stations.

Both the Electra and ProStream systems are controlled by Harmonic’s NMX video network management system, providing mass configuration, monitoring and automated redundancy in centralized or distributed architectures. With an extensible architecture, NMX allows KWHY to support a mix of ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0 operations in one control system.

Harmonic is a provider of video delivery infrastructure based in San Jose, Calif.