Grammys Taps Audio-Technica Mics for Handheld, Wireless Mics



This year’s 52nd rendition of the Grammy Awards had its share of surprises and amazing live performances, but one thing did not change, microphones from Audio-Technica.



The company provided handheld mics and wireless systems for the awards show, held this year at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, making it their 13th consecutive year doing so.



To enable this year’s noteworthy live performances and allow for freedom of movement by the artists, Audio-Technica’s Artist Elite 5000 Series UHF wireless system was utilized. Some performers that chose wireless were Jamie Foxx, T-Pain and Doug E. Fresh.



Elton John, who performed a duet with Lady Gaga, was equipped with a hardwired AE6100 hypercardioid dynamic handheld microphone. Taylor Swift chose a AEW-T4100 handheld microphone/transmitter for her duet with Stevie Nicks, who used a AEW-T5400.



Over 250 microphones were provided for the live broadcast, including the new AT4050ST stereo condenser microphone for use on overheads, and AT4081 bidirectional ribbon microphone for percussion and guitar cabinets.



