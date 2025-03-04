Globecast To Showcase Hybrid Cloud and Media Integration Solutions at 2025 NAB Show

PARIS—Globecast has announced that it will showcase its latest innovations in hybrid cloud solutions during the 2025 NAB Show, April 6 to 9 at its booth W2559 in the Las Vegas Convention Center’s West Hall.

The company reported that its Hybrid Cloud Solutions portfolio on display at the show is built on three key pillars:

Unified All-IP Global Connectivity and Infrastructure: Enabling seamless content acquisition and distribution.

Advanced Business Applications: Featuring solutions for remote production, TV headend management, playout, and OTT services.

Transformation, Integration, and Managed Services: Continuing the company’s “Cloud Your Way” initiative.

During the show, Globecast will also be talking to customers about its new, state-of-the-art facility in Westlake Village, California, following its successful transition after decades in Culver City. The move reflects the evolution of the media and entertainment services industry from hardware-intensive operations to virtualized, cloud-based solutions, the company explained.

The Westlake Village hub is designed for advanced video signal management, ensuring reliable content routing and distribution, expanded live sports integration, and capacity for clients to operate in customizable tailored spaces to manage their unique workflows. The transition marks a milestone in Globecast’s commitment to providing agile, scalable, and high-performance solutions for the media industry.

“As a long-standing leader in media services, Globecast remains at the forefront of industry evolution,” said Jean-Christophe Perier, CMO of Globecast. “As media organizations seek to maximize their return on investment, enhance service reliability, and adapt to rapidly changing viewer behaviors, we can support their evolution through managing and monitoring services, disaster recovery, launching new services, and augmenting their operational resources. As part of this evolution, we are carefully exploring AI’s role in our operations, ensuring it is implemented strategically to drive real benefits in monitoring and service management.”

Globecast, which continues to expand its presence in live sports broadcasting across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, will also be discussing its latest advances in live event integration and how it supports customers in delivering seamless, high-quality sports content to audiences worldwide.

