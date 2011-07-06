Fusion Communications Deploys DASDEC-II Platform



LYNDONVILLE, N.Y.: Digital Alert Systems, a division of Monroe Electronics, today announced that Fusion Communications, a centralcasting master control and production company, is deploying the DASDEC-II emergency messaging platform with EAS-Net and DASDEC-IR intelligent remotes to provide automatic, seamless emergency alerts for 20 remote TV stations located throughout the United States.



Headquartered in Davenport, Iowa, Fusion Communications’ centralcasting and control services allow its contract stations to have a fully produced TV station with minimal investment in staff and equipment. To meet EAS/CAP compliance for each station, and to provide notifications quickly, Fusion required an emergency messaging platform that could automatically communicate local alert data to the company's Davenport facility, where it could be immediately sent out on air.



Fusion has installed a DASDEC-IR unit in each remote station. The DASDEC-IR units automatically communicate EAS data via an IP network to the central DASDEC-II hosts at the Davenport facility via Digital Alert Systems’ EAS-NET communications protocol software. Each DASDEC in Davenport can handle up to five DASDEC-IR units by utilizing the Digital Alert Systems’ MultiStation-5 software. From Davenport, Fusion can use DASDEC’s Web-based user interface to monitor all messages and alerts for all 20 stations.



