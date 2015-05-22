Fujinon Lenses Take to the Sky with GSS Systems

WAYNE, N.J. – Fujinon lenses are reaching new heights, literally, as companies like Gyro-Stabilized Systems are using them for aerial digital cinematography for broadcast and feature productions, utilities inspection and surveillance applications.

GSS’ gyro-stabilized camera systems, including Broadcast series B516 and B520 and Cinema Series C516 and C520, can employ almost any Fujinon broadcast lens. Popular lenses include the HA42x9.7 and HA42x13.5 Super Telephoto lens, the PL 25-300mm Cabrio and the HK and ZK Cabrio PL mount lenses. GSS customer Angel City Air employs Fujinon’s HK 18-85mm T2.0 4K+ cine lens for projects like “NCIS LA” and “The Late Late Show.”

See the GSS C520 system with the HK 18-85 mm T2.0 lens in action here.