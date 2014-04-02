Fujifilm Sponsors Warrior Hike

VALHALLA, N.Y. — Fujifilm Holdings America Corporation is sponsoring Warrior Hike, a nonprofit organization supporting combat veterans transitioning from their military service by hiking America’s National Scenic Trails.



Warrior Hike has partnered with the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, and more recently with the Continental Divide Trail Coalition, and the Pacific Crest Trail Association to expand the “Walk Off The War” Program. During the 6-month 2,000-plus mile journey along a National Scenic Trail, veterans have the opportunity to decompress from their military service and come to terms with their wartime experiences while learning to use the outdoors as an alternative form of therapy.



As part of its sponsorship, Fujifilm has donated several Fujifilm FinePix XP-Series rugged, waterproof digital cameras and SD cards, so as the veterans embark on their journeys, they are able to capture the scenery and memories.



“Through our contribution of digital camera equipment, we hope the veterans will find solace in the images and movies they capture along the trails and help them as they transition back into civilian life,” said Shig Sano, president, Fujifilm Holdings America Corporation.



In addition, Fujifilm will be supporting the Warrior Hike by matching their employee donations through their Corporate Giving program.