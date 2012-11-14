Fujifilm Rolls Out New Fujinon Cabrio Lenses

XA99x8.4BESM



WAYNE, N.J.– Fujifilm North America Corporation is introducing two new Fujinon lenses: the PL 85-300 Cabrio and the XA99x8.4BESM ultra-wide field production lens.



The PL 85-300, a PL Mount zoom lens in the Premier PL digital cinematography family, and the XA99x8.4 is a box-style HD lens. While the PL 85-300’s longer lens makes it ideal for shooting documentaries, nature and wildlife and car commercials, and it offers a focal length of 85-220mm at T2.9 and 300mm at T4.0, with 200-degree focus rotation.



Designed using the latest optical simulation technology, the PL 85-300 offers exceptional optical performance in the center and the corners of the frame, and its digital servo’s 16-bit encoding ensures that all lens data output is accurate. The lens supports Lens Data System (LDS) and /i metadata formats. The PL 85-300 features a detachable servo drive unit, making it suitable for use as a standard PL lens or as an ENG-style lens. It can be controlled using standard wireless controllers as well as existing Fujinon wired and wireless units.



85-300 Cabrio “Versatility means that videographers accustomed to shooting ENG-style will be right at home with a servo attached to the lens, while cinematographers who shoot projects like feature films and commercials can opt to shoot without it,” said Thom Calabro, director of marketing and product development for Fujifilm North America Corporation’s optical devices division. “Cinematographers will also like that this lens accepts industry standard cine motors and matte boxes.”



The XA99x8.4 ultra-wide field production lens offers a zoom range of 99x, a focal length of 8.4 to 832mm and MOD of 2.9m, and it is f1.7 to 341mm and f4.2 at 832mm. It offers digital controls, quick zoom, two-shot presets and a 2X extender.



“The XA99x Ultra Wide is outstanding in its class because it combines high-performance imaging, a long zoom reach, and an ultra-wide angle,” said Calabro. “Since it’s extremely rugged, versatile and reliable, this telephoto zoom lens is ideal for even the most demanding live sports production.”vThe XA99x8.4 features new patented image stabilization technology, and high-resolution 16-bit encoders are standard, making it suitable for virtual, robotic and digital signage. The company’s GO-Technology also enhances image resolution and chromatic aberrations at all focal lengths.



This 2/3-inch telephoto field lens employs the latest high transmittance electron beam coating resulting in richer colors and greatly improved blue response and transmittance. The lens also features the company’s Aspheric Technology, which reduces ghost and flare and increases light transmission, as well as a proprietary anti-fogging design.



