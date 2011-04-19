FUJIFILM lens production returns to normal

Lens production has returned to pre-Japanese earthquake levels as of early April, according to FUJIFILM North America.

Lens deliveries are also back to a standard time frame. The company’s factory, located in Saitama City, Japan, about 186mi from the hard-hit city of Sendai, sustained superficial damage after the devastating earthquake in early March. Japanese-based suppliers to FUJIFILM North America also have returned to normal schedules for production and delivery.

The company also announced a new service facility for Fujinon lenses in the Chicago area, which is scheduled to open April 25. The new facility is the fifth in the United States, including U.S. headquarters in Wayne, NJ, and regional offices in Los Angeles, Atlanta and Dallas.