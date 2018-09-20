FOX8/WGHP Raises Over $122K for Hurricane Florence Victims

HIGH POINT, NC -– FOX8/WGHP, Tribune Broadcasting’s High Point, North Carolina station raised $122,563 after a 13-hour, in-studio telethon, Wednesday, Sept. 19 to aid victims impacted by Hurricane Florence.

Salvation Army volunteers, FOX8 staff members and numerous community leaders staffed the telethon, and the station asked its more than 775,000 Facebook fans to spread the message on social media.

All money pledged via the phone bank will be processed through the Salvation Army’s national headquarters and 100 percent of the funds raised will be used to deliver aid.

“$122,000 is an incredible sum of money, and truly speaks to the unmatched generosity of the people of the Triad. But make no mistake, this will be a long term recovery effort. I encourage everyone to visit salvationarmycarolinas.org to do what they can to help,” said FOX8/WGHP General Manager, Jim Himes.