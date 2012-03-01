FOX requests waiver of network representation rule, FCC seeks comment

The FCC Media Bureau Feb. 6, 2012, set up a comment period for a petition from FOX Networks Group seeking a waiver to the commission’s network representation rule for its new Spanish-language TV network.

The rule prohibits broadcast stations from being represented in the spot TV ad market by their affiliated networks. FOX filed the petition for a waiver of the rule on behalf of MundoFOX Broadcasting.

In its filing, FOX asserted the waiver was needed to guarantee a level playing field in the U.S. Spanish-language market because the agency previously has granted such waivers to competing Spanish-language networks.

FOX has asked that consideration of the waiver request be expedited because waivers have been granted to other parties in similar circumstances, doing so would not harm the public and a delay would limit MundoFOX in its ability to compete with incumbent Spanish-language broadcasters.

The Media Bureau is seeking comment on the waiver request. Comments are due at the commission by March 7, 2012, and reply comments are due March 22, 2012.