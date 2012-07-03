For-A Hosts Road Shows in Brazil

FORT LEE, N.J.: For-A recently displayed several key, new products at two road shows in Brazil. For-A hosted the events with two Brazilian-based partners—distributor Tecnovideo and systems integration firm Line Up. The events took place on May 16 in São Paulo and on May 18 in Rio de Janeiro,



At the road shows, the UFM-30FRC HD/SD Frame Rate Converter was shown for the first time in Brazil. Equipped with up/down/cross converters as standard features, the UFM-30FRC offers a motion compensation processing mode and linear conversion mode to perform optimal conversions.



The company also displayed its LTR-100HS video storage appliance working with its MediaConcierge media management system. The LTR-100HS includes an LTO-5 drive and features HD/SD-SDI input/output, broadcast quality codec, and MXF wrapping and unwrapping. MediaConcierge acts as a concierge, managing content; converting between common file and digital video formats, facilitating search, browse, and file delivery; and interfacing to third party media content databases and archives.



Also shown was the new MV-42HS HD/SD Multi Viewer, which resizes and display up to four inputs of HD-SDI and SD-SDI signals on a single screen. For-A also exhibited its FA-9500 3G/HD/SD Multi Purpose Signal Processor. The FA-9500 offers logo insertion capability and supports 3G-SDI, HD/SD-SDI, and analog composite I/O, in addition to its ability to be used as a frame synchronizer, provide up/down/cross/aspect converters, second converter, color corrector, and automatic video optimizer as standard features.



For-A’s VFC-7000 HD Variable Frame Rate (Super Slow Motion) camera was shown in both field and in-studio configurations. The VFC-7000 is a compact, lightweight, all-in-one unit, capable of high-speed HD recordings. The slow motion camera offers high-speed play-out and recording in HD at variable frame rates from 24 to 700 fps. It features a high-sensitivity CMOS color sensor and electronic high-speed shutter that can operate as fast as 1/200,000 of a second for filming fast-moving events and subjects without blur. São Paulo–based Disk Films, who is renting the VFC-7000 camera as part of its offerings, was on hand as well.



For-A showcased a variety of other products at the events, including the HVS-300 HD/SD 1 M/E video switcher. The HVS-300 includes various wipe patterns, such as 2D and 3D DVE transitions, frame synchronizing, and a re-sizing engine on every channel, which allows SD equipment to be used in full HD mode.



