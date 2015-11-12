Focusrite’s RedNet D64R Hits Road on Mobile Trucks

LOS ANGELES—A collaboration between Focusrite and Audinate, the RedNet D64R units are a series of Dante network interfaces that are being utilized on mobile production trucks for major broadcasts. Among some of the companies using the system are NEP and All Mobile Video.

SSCBS truck

NEP has two RedNet D64R units on its latest truck, the SSCBS, which handles major PGA and NFL broadcasts. The unit provides up to 64 bi-directional channels of both coaxial and optical MADI interfaces with other Dante-enabled devices and systems, as well as a bridge to the intercom system. The SSCBS truck has been on the road since mid-August.

AMV has a pair of its own RedNet units, the a pair of the RedNet 1 eight-channel analog I/O and seven RedNet 2 16-channel I/O units. The RedNet analog AD/DA converters will be used with the truck’s RTS ADAM Frame intercom system, as the media transport technology for the ADAM Frame’s OMNEO media networking architecture. AMV has used the RedNet units for productions like the Grammy and MTV Movie Awards.