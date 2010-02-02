Flight Rules Issued for Super Bowl XLIV

WASHINGTON: The Federal Aviation Administration has issued its air restriction rules for Super Bowl XLIV. The game is scheduled for Feb. 7 in the Miami Dolphins’ Sun Life Stadium in Miami where the New Orleans Saints will meet the Indianapolis Colts.



The FAA will establish a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) zone around the stadium beginning two hours before the kick-off, through one hour after the game ends. The TFR consists of two rings of protected airspace, 10 nautical miles and 30 nautical miles in diameter, from the ground up to 18,000 feet surrounding the stadium.



The only flights permitted within the 10-mile ring will be public safety, military, and commercial passenger, cargo, and private charters operating under a Transportation Security Administration-approved security program. No exceptions or waivers have been granted to allow flights by media, banner towers, blimps, general aviation, or any other flight activities, which are prohibited in the 10-mile ring.



Airports within the 10-mile ring include Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International, Opa-Locka Executive and North Perry. Flights will not be permitted at North Perry Airport while the TFR is active, but authorized flights will be permitted at Ft. Lauderdale International and Opa-Locka.



Within the 10 to 30-mile ring, general aviation pilots must tune their aircraft transponders to a discreet beacon code assigned by FAA air traffic control, and pilots must communicate with air-traffic controllers.



Between the Pro Bowl played last weekend and the upcoming Super Bowl, the FAA said it expected an additional 650 to 700 flights to South Florida airports between Jan. 22 and Feb. 8. No impact on scheduled flights was expected.



The FAA said it expects “the exodus of aircraft from the South Florida airports will begin at Super Bowl Halftime, and will extend through the second half and until early morning hours after the game. Departures will resume at approximately 6 a.m., Monday, Feb. 8 and will continue through the early afternoon.”



General aviation aircraft at the three airports in the 10-mile TFR will not be able to depart until it’s lifted. The NFL will have a helipad at the stadium that will be shut down when the TFR goes into effect.



The FAA has issued a waiver which will allow a United States Air Force B-2 Stealth Bomber to overfly Dolphin Stadium before the Super Bowl begins.