Fires Disrupt Broadcasting in the Netherlands
Broadcasting was disrupted in the Netherlands last weekend by two separate fires at radio and television transmission sites. The massive Lopik transmission site was shut down after a small fire at the facility that may have been caused by a short circuit. The Hoogersmilde tower (warning – links to unverified article from Wikipedia), which is almost 1,000 feet tall, partially collapsed following a separate fire (video). The suspected cause here is a lightning strike during a storm.
A Nos television spokesman said there is no link between the two fires.
From DutchNews.nl and other sources.
