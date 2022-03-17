Fiber Surge Produces Record Year for Broadband Access Equipment Market

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.—The Dell’Oro Group has issued a new report showing that fiber deployments boosted Broadband Access equipment market by 12% in 2021 to record levels of $16.3 billion.

Growth came once again from spending on both PON (passive optical network) infrastructure and fixed wireless CPE (consumer premise equipment), the researchers said.

“2021 was a record year for PON equipment spending, with some of the highest growth coming from the North American market, where expansion projects and fiber overbuilds are picking up considerably,” said Jeff Heynen, vice president, broadband access and home networking at Dell’Oro Group. “These fiber expansion projects show no signs of slowing heading into 2022.”

The report also noted that total cable access concentrator revenue increased 4 percent year over year to just over $1 billion. Steady growth in Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) deployments helps offset declines in traditional CCAP licenses.

Total PON ONT unit shipments reached a record 140 million units for the year, bucking the supply chain constraints that have dogged the cable CPE market, the report noted.