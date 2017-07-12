FEMA Names Members of New IPAWS Subcommittee

WASHINGTON—To ensure the nation continues to adopt the best standards and operating procedures when it comes to emergency alerting, the Federal Emergency Management Agency recently announced the names of 31 individuals that will be serving on the IPAWS subcommittee, which is part of FEMA’s National Advisory Council.

The first IPAWS subcommittee meeting will be held Aug. 8 and 9 in Washington, and will meet up to four times per year (two in person and two by video conferencing).

Among the subcommittee’s responsibilities are providing recommendations for new alerting protocols and operating procedures for the nation’s public alert and warning system, as well as submitting a recommendation report on the overall system to the NAC. Any subcommittee report will be submitted to other government agencies, including the House and Senate committees on homeland security.

NAC itself is tasked with advising FEMA’s administrator on all aspects of emergency management.

The new club of 31 members joins eight federal leaders and five members from the NAC to create a total group of 44 that include broadcasters, emergency management agencies, emergency response providers and consumer advocate groups, among others.

In addition to expected representatives like state officials and emergency management agencies, a FEMA selection panel requested participation from national tribal organizations, organizations representing individuals with disabilities, those representing individuals with limited English proficiency and the elderly (although only one organization is included from the later three: a representative from a center for the deaf/hard of hearing in North Carolina).

The subcommittee will also include chairman of the Federal Communications Commission or someone that Chairman Ajit Pai designates to serve.

It was back in September 2016 that FEMA called for applications to this subcommittee as part of its modernization efforts. The committee will disband by April 2019.

When contacted by Radio World, one new committee member, Ed Czarnecki with Monroe Electronics, said he’s most looking forward to the collaborating with colleagues across the government and within different industries to further advance the capabilities of FEMA IPAWS.

The complete IPAWS subcommittee list:

State and Local Governments; Emergency Management Agencies; Emergency Response Providers

Samantha Brear, Alert Iowa Program Manager and E911 Program Planner

Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management

Benjamin Krakauer, Assistant Commissioner, Strategy & Program Development

New York City Emergency Management

Francisco Sánchez, Liaison and Public Information Officer

Harris County (Texas) Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management

Art Botterell, Senior Emergency Services Coordinator

California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services

Michael Sprayberry (NAC Member), Director

North Carolina Emergency Management, North Carolina Department of Public Safety

Gerard Dio (NAC Member),(Retired) Fire Chief

Fire Department City of Worcester (Mass.)

Federally Recognized Indian Tribes and National Indian Organizations

Robert Deleon, Emergency Manager /Emergency Operations Director

Gila River Indian Community



Michael Fila, Emergency Manager/Public Health Officer

Office of Emergency Management, Cocopah Indian Tribe

Communications Service Providers

Thomas Crane, Senior Solutions Consultant

Everbridge Inc.

Don Hall, Government Solutions Director

OnSolve LLC

Vendors, Developers and Manufacturers of Systems, Facilities, Equipment and Capabilities for the Provision of Communications Services

Edward Czarnecki, Senior Director, Strategy and Government Affairs

Monroe Electronics Inc.

Harold Price, President

Sage Alerting Systems Inc.

Mark Demski, Senior Client Services Manager

WebEOC Intermedix Corp.

John Lawson, Executive Director

AWARN Alliance

Hutch McClendon, CEO and President

Advanced, Computers and Communications LLC

Third-Party Service Bureaus

Richard Strack, Chief Engineer

Boise State Public Radio

Broadcasting Industry, Including Public Broadcasting

Suzanne Goucher, President and Chief Executive Officer

Maine Association of Broadcasters

Sam Matheny, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer

National Association of Broadcasters

Dana Golub, Senior Director, Public Programs

Public Broadcasting Service

Commercial Mobile Radio Service Industry

Brian Josef, Assistant Vice President Regulatory Affairs

CTIA

Cable Industry

Craig Saari, Principle Video Engineer II

Charter Communications

Andy Scott, Vice President of Engineering

NCTA – The Internet & Television Association

Satellite Industry

John Archer, Vice President and General Manager Operations

Sirius XM Satellite Radio

Steven Hill, Chief Executive Officer

Satellite and Broadcast Communication Association

National Organizations Representing Individuals With Disabilities; Blind, Deaf and Hearing-Loss Communities; Individuals With Access and Functional Needs; Elderly

Donna Platt, Emergency Preparedness Coordinator

North Carolina Division of Services for the Deaf and the Hard of Hearing

Bryen Yunashko, Owner

Access256 Productions LLC

Consumer or Privacy Advocates

Harold Feld, Senior Vice President

Public Knowledge

Organizations Representing Individuals With Limited-English Proficiency

Lillian McDonald, Managing Director Emergency Response Services

Twin Cities PBS

Jacqueline Nguyen, Senior Project Specialist

CalOptima

Other Stakeholders and Interested and Affected Parties

Dennis Mileti, Professor Emeritus, Director of the Natural Hazards Center

University of Colorado at Boulder

Frank Mark Lucia, Independent Telecommunications Professional, and Consultant

Georgia Tech Rehabilitation Engineering Research Center

Tafaimamao Tua-Tupuola, Director of University Center for Excellence on Developmental Disabilities

American Samoa Community College

Darrell Darnell, Senior Associate Vice President for Safety and Security

George Washington University

Dr. Meloyde Batten-Mickens(NAC Member), Interim Chief/Director of Public Safety

Simmons College

Capt. William “Brett” Bailey (NAC Member), Investigations Commander

Tulsa Police Department

Jeanne-Aimee DeMarrais (NAC Member), Senior Director U.S. Emergencies

Save the Children

Senior Federal Leaders (or Their Designees)

The Deputy Administrator for Protection and National Preparedness of the Federal Emergency Management Agency

The Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission

The Administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration of the Department of Commerce

The Assistant Secretary for Communications and Information of the Department of Commerce

The Under Secretary for Science and Technology of the Department of Homeland Security

The Under Secretary for the National Protection and Programs Directorate

The Director of Disability Integration and Coordination of the Federal Emergency Management Agency

The Chairperson of the National Council on Disability

