Fed May Ban Small Lithium-Ion Spares in Checked Bags

WASHINGTON: The U.S. Department of Transportation may prohibit the transport of spare lithium-ion batteries in checked luggage, Computer World reports. L-ions 100 Watt-hours and smaller were previously exempt, but new proposed rules would eliminate the exception. The tighter rules would affect smaller professional video cameras along with a host of consumer electronics devices, from the iPad to hearing aides.



Computer World dug further into incidents of battery-related dangers reported on aircraft and found a paucity. Based on the number of batteries shipped, injuries during a flight due to battery-related accidents were about one in 28 million in 2008.



Accidents did occur, however. In just under a decade, 109 incidents resulting in 51 injuries and one death were reported by the Federal Aviation Administration. Of the injuries, 28 occurred in August 1999 on a UNI Air passenger flight from Taipei to Hualien, where both a motorcycle battery and a container of gasoline had been brought into the cabin. A fire that started when the gas leaked onto the battery destroyed the aircraft.



The single incident in the FAA report identifying professional audio/video gear occurred in February 2007.



“While still climbing after takeoff from JFK, smoke began pouring from an overhead bin in the passenger cabin,” the report said. “Passengers alerted the flight attendants who responded. A flight attendant opened the bin and saw thick black smoke and flames in the rear of the bin. As the plane returned to the airport for an emergency landing flight attendants were able to put out the fire, discharging two Halon fire extinguishers. Water was applied to some cloth embers that continued to burn after the Halon was used. Cockpit crew smelled some light smoke in the cockpit and donned O2 masks for approximately 20 seconds until the smoke dissipated.



“Source of fire, bag with audio-video equipment, was secured in a lavatory. Aircraft landed and taxied to the gate. One passenger complained of chest pains and needed assistance in exiting the aircraft. The fire apparently was caused by loose batteries that were packed in a bag with other audio-video equipment.”



(Image by Richard Johnson)

