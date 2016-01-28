FCC Turns Attention to EAS
WASHINGTON—Emergency Alerting continues to be a priority for the Federal Communications Commission. It has adopted a notice of proposed rulemaking designed to stregthen that nation's Emergency Alert System by encouraging authorities to take a more active effort in promoting participation, supporting greater testing and leveraging technological advances.
Read the full article on Radio World.
