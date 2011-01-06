FCC seeks comment on request for channel substitution

The FCC Media Bureau’s Video Division is seeking comment on a petition from a Decatur, IL, television station requesting to substitute channel 17 for channel 18 in the local market.

The Video Division adopted a Notice of Proposed Rule Making Dec. 29, 2010, regarding the request WAND-TV.

According to the notice, WAND-TV made the request for channel substitution because doing so will expand the station’s service to more viewers and reduce interference to its normally protected service area. In making the request, the station also said the move to channel 17 would not cause “impermissible interference to any stations,” the notice said quoting the station’s request.

In the notice, the Video Division said the substitution complied with requirements to provide principal community coverage and that the channel change meets the technical requirements set forth in commission rules.

The Video Division is seeking comment on the proposed amendment to the Post Transition Table of DTV Allotments. The deadline for initial comments will be 30 days after publication of the notice in the Federal Register. Reply comments will be due 45 days following publication of the notice.