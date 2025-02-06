FCC Seeks Public Comments on `News Distortion Complaint’ Against CBS

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The Federal Communications Commission has broadened its investigation into a “news distortion” complaint against CBS by asking for public comments and establishing a public docket for comments.

As part of the investigation, the FCC has also taken the unusual step of releasing full video and transcript of a “60 Minutes” interview with then vice president Kamala Harris that is at the center of the investigation. Typically regulators do not release such raw materials during an investigation.

The FCC said that it will take comments at MB Docket No. 25-73. Comments are due on March 7, 2025; reply comments are due March 24, 2025

On October 16, 2024, the conservative group Center for American Rights (CAR) filed a complaint with the Commission requesting an investigation into WCBS for “news distortion” in the airing of a “60 Minutes” interview with then Vice President Kamala Harris. The complaint was dismissed on First Amendment grounds by previous FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel and reinstated by current chair Brendan Carr.

On February 3, 2025, in response to a request from the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau, the WCBS licensee provided the Commission with an unedited transcript and video of the 60 Minutes interview.

The move to make the video and transcript available to the public was applauded by CAR as a move towards “transparency” while the investigation was criticised by commissioner Anna Gomez, a democrat.

Other critics have viewed the investigation as an attempt by the FCC to stifle critical coverage of President Trump and his administration .

“Given the value of transparency and demonstrated interest in this ongoing FCC matter, the FCC has determined that the public interest would be served by making the transcript and video available and by opening a docket to seek comment on the issues that have been raised,” the FCC said. “Thus, materials can be found here (video) and here (transcript), and we hereby establish a docket to seek comment on the CAR Complaint. We have concluded that establishing this docket would, in this case, permit broader public participation and thereby serve the public interest.”

In response, FCC Commissioner Anna M. Gomez said “The transcript and footage of this interview provide no evidence that CBS and its affiliated broadcast stations violated FCC rules. Having now seen these materials, I see no reason to continue pursuing this investigation. The FCC should now move to dismiss this fishing expedition to avoid further politicizing our enforcement actions.”

Gomez also complained that “it is unprecedented and reckless for the FCC to disclose the status of an active investigation and publicly share materials before its conclusion and before they’ve been shared with other members of this independent body. The agency’s Enforcement Bureau generally treats highly sensitive matters with confidentiality and discretion because they can have market impacts. This action sets a dangerous precedent that threatens to undermine trust in the FCC’s role as an impartial regulator. The FCC should stop trying to keep up with this Administration’s focus on partisan culture wars and return to its core focus of protecting consumers, promoting competition, and securing our communications networks.”