FCC Requesting Comment on EchoStar Petition for AirTV

WASHINGTON—In response to a petition filed by EchoStar to the FCC on Oct. 7 that the Commission waive Section 15.117(b) of its rules, which requires broadcast receives to be capable of receiving all channels allocated by the Commission to the television broadcast service until Aug. 31, 2017, the FCC is now requesting comments from the industry. EchoStar wants to waive this rule to allow it to import, market, distribute and sell its AirTV, an internet-enabled set-top box that does not include analog tuners.

Comments may be filed using the FCC’s Electronic Comment Filing System, or sent in by hand or messenger delivery, commercial overnight courier, or the U.S. Postal Service. Hand delivered filings must be sent to 445 12th St., SW, Room TW-A325, Washington D.C., 20554. Commercial overnight delivery must be sent to 9300 East Hampton Drive, Capitol Heights, Md., 20743. U.S. Postal Service filings must be sent to 445 12th St., SW, Washington D.C., 20554.

The Comment filing deadline is Oct. 26. The Reply Comment deadline will be on Nov. 2.

For more information, contact Brendan Murray at Brendan.Murray@fcc.gov or 202-418-1573.