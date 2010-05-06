FCC presents broadband paper
Broadband availability gap technical paper presentation
Date: May 6, 3 p.m. EDT
Location: FCC Headquarters, Commission Room, Washington, DC
Online: reboot.fcc.gov/live
FCC staff will present an overview of a technical paper related to cost gaps between the price tag of rolling out broadband to unserved areas of the nation and estimated revenue to be generated.
National Translator Association 2010 Convention
Date: May 14-16
Location: Eldorado Hotel, Reno NV
For more information, visit www.tvfmtranslators.com.
Comment deadline for retransmission consent FCC rulemaking
Date: May 18 (Comments due)
Date: June 3 (Reply Comments due)
For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.
Montana Broadcasters Association 2010 Annual Convention
Date: June 26-27
Location: Grouse Mountain Lodge, Whitefish, MT
For more information, visit www.mtbroadcasters.org.
Texas Association of Broadcasters Annual Convention and Trade Show
Date: Aug. 11-12
Location: Renaissance Austin Hotel, Austin TX
For more information, visit www.tab.org.
SBE National Meeting/SBE Chapter 22 Broadcast & Technology Expo
Date: Oct. 5-6
Location: Verona, NY
For more information, visit www.sbe22.org.
Alaska Broadcasters Association Convention 2010
Date: Nov. 4-5
Location: Anchorage Hilton Hotel, Anchorage, AK
SBE Chapter 11 Ennes Workshop
Date: Nov. 10
Location: Worcester, MA
For more information, visit www.sbe11.org.
