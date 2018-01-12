FCC Pauses Sinclair-Tribune Deal Review

WASHINGTON—As a result of potential amendments being made to the proposed Sinclair-Tribune merger, the FCC has announced it is pausing its review of the deal. This comes after an ex parte note from Sinclair to the FCC that said the company was evaluating divestitures and other amendments based on changes to the FCC’s media ownership rules, as well as the impact of the DOJ review.

