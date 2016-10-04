FCC: Forward Auction Begins Four Days After Reverse Ends

WASHINGTON—Four days after stage two of the reverse auction closes, the FCC has announced that it will launch the second stage of the forward auction portion of the broadcast spectrum incentive auction. There is no confirmed date for this to happen as of yet, but some expect stage two of the reverse auction to complete mid next week, perhaps sooner; the reverse auction is currently in round 35. The FCC has reminded bidders to pay attention to its public reporting system for important auction announcements.

