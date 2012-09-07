FCC Confirms Incentive Auction Item on September Meeting Agenda

WASHINGTON: From the Federal Communications Commission: FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski announced that the following items will be on the tentative agenda for the next open meeting scheduled for Friday, Sept. 28, 2012:



Comprehensive Review of Licensing and Operating Rules for Satellite Services: Advancing the commission’s regulatory reform efforts, the commission will consider a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to update, streamline, or eliminate earth and space station licensing requirements, reducing regulatory burdens on licensees and accelerating delivery of new satellite services to consumers.



Expanding the Economic and Innovation Opportunities of Spectrum through Incentive Auctions: The commission will consider a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to implement an incentive auction of broadcast television spectrum.



A Review of Policies Regarding Mobile Spectrum Holdings: The commission will consider a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that initiates a review of its policies governing mobile spectrum holdings.



The Open Meeting is scheduled to commence at 10:30 a.m. in Room TW-C305, at 445 12th Street, S.W., Washington, D.C. The event will be shown live at FCC.gov/live.