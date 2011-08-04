FCC announces release of final three media ownership studies
The Federal Communications Commission July 27 released the final three research studies on media ownership in the United States.
The studies, the last of 11 commissioned to provide the FCC with information as it undertakes its quadrennial review of media ownership rules, were conducted by researchers outside the commission. They examine a range of issues, including competition, localism and diversity.
The studies include:
- Media Ownership Study 2, "Consumer Valuation of Media as a Function of Local Market Structure," by Scott Savage and Donald Waldman;
- Media Ownership Study8A, "Local Media Ownership and Viewpoint Diversity in Local Television News," by Adam Rennhoff and Kenneth Wilbur;
- Media Ownership Study 8B, "Diversity in Local Television News," by Lisa George and Felix Oberholzer-Gee.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox