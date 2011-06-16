FCC Adopts Rules to Mitigate BSS, DBS Interference



The Broadcasting Satellite Service (BSS) and Direct Broadcast Satellite service (DBS) share the 17 GHz. BSS uses it for space-to-Earth transmission (downlink) and DBS operators use it for Earth-to-space transmission (uplink). One problem is that the BSS satellite transmissions could interfere with reception of programming and commands on nearby DBS satellites, possibly causing loss of control of the DBS satellite.



To mitigate these interference concerns, in the Second Report and Order, Docket 06-123 (FCC 11-93) the FCC adopted an off-axis power flux density (pfd) coordination trigger between 17/24 GHz BSS space stations and DBS space stations. The Second Report and Order also placed bounds on orbital inclination and eccentricity of 17/24 GHz BSS space stations.



BSS space station applicants must file predicted and measured transmitting antenna off-axis gain information. The Second Report and Order includes procedures that enable pending applicants and existing authorization holders to file relevant information related to the new rules.



The Report and Order provides detailed information filing requirements and guidance on how the rules apply to new and existing DBS and BSS satellites and their orbital locations.



