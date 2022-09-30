FCC: 4 TV Stations Still Out of Service in Puerto Rico
More than 100K subscribers of cable and wireline companies still lack service 12 days after hurricane Fiona hit
WASHINGTON, D.C.—Twelve days after hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico on Sept. 18, the FCC is reporting that storm damage is still having a widespread impact on media and telecommunications, with four TV stations and 2 FM stations still out of service on Sept. 30 at 12 noon, ET.
The updated FCC report also found that 104,128 subscribers still did not have telephone, television and/or internet service on Sept. 30.
The FCC reported improvements in cell service but noted that 8.7% of cell sites were still out of service.
George Winslow
