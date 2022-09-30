FCC: 4 TV Stations Still Out of Service in Puerto Rico

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Twelve days after hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico on Sept. 18, the FCC is reporting that storm damage is still having a widespread impact on media and telecommunications, with four TV stations and 2 FM stations still out of service on Sept. 30 at 12 noon, ET.

The updated FCC report also found that 104,128 subscribers still did not have telephone, television and/or internet service on Sept. 30.

The FCC reported improvements in cell service but noted that 8.7% of cell sites were still out of service.