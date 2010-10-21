Experimental License Grants Include White Space Tests



There are a number of licenses of potential interest to broadcasters in the FCC list of experimental applications granted from 6/1/2010 to 8/1/2010.



Spectrum Bridge received license WF2XCG to use 174-216 MHz (TV Channels 7-13) to "conduct research by using vacant spectrum in the television broadcast band for the testing of fixed Whitespace devices in Claudville, Va. James Edwin Whedbee was granted authority to use 186-192 MHz (TV Channel 9) for transmission of visual and aural signals for "recordation and Internet transmission for family viewing" at pick-up points in both Kansas City and Gladstone, Mo.



Another interesting license grant not using broadcast frequencies was WF2XJO to Lockheed Martin Corporation to operate on frequencies in the 2.4 GHz band to transmit NTSC analog video signals from a small unmanned aerial vehicle at New Jersey's Lakehurst NAE, and also Red Lion, Pennsauken, and Cherry Hill, N.J.



There are four pages of experimental license grants in the latest list. Consult it for more information.



