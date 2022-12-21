ESPN+ Subs Hit 24.3M, Up 42% YoY

BRISTOL, Conn.—ESPN is reporting that in 2022, it saw increases in TV viewing among key demos as well as steaming subs for ESPN+, which hit 24.3 million, and usage of its digital platforms, which had 106.7 million unique visitors per month, up 3% from 2021.

In terms of TV viewing, ESPN noted that it was the 31st consecutive year that ESPN was the number 1 cable network for men 18-34 and 18-49 and the 13th straight year ranking number 1 people 18-34 and 18-49. For the ninth straight year, ESPN will be the No. 1 cable network in prime time among all key adult demos (P18-34, P18-49, P25-54).

Overall, ESPN audiences on TV were up +8% among people 2+ and +5% among people 18-49 through 12/18/2022 and it was up +14% and +12%, respectively in prime time through 12/18/2022, ESPN reported.

ESPN also reported growing audiences for its NFL coverage. Through 13 weeks, ESPN’s Monday Night Football matched the franchise’s best viewership since 2013 as MNF heads into the final stretch of the season. The 13.4 million viewers a game, matched 2021 and is up more than 6% from each season dating back to 2016.

ESPN also had its best year since 2016 with college football and finished up 22% year-over-year, ESPN reported.

In addition, ESPN Digital set a new U.S. sports category record two months in a row with 122.7 million unique visitors in September, followed by 122.8 million unique visitors in October.

The ESPN App also continued to be the most popular sports app in the U.S. in terms of reach, 4.2 times larger than the No. 2 sports app and up +10% from 2021. The ESPN App set a new U.S. sports mobile app category record in September 2022 with 29.5 million unique visitors, and recorded its two best days ever (Sept. 10-11), reaching 13.1 and 12.6 million unique fans, respectively.