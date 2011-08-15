ESPN remains committed to live 3-D broadcasting

ESPN is optimistic that the broadcasting of live sports events in 3-D is the future and continues to support its fledgling channel. Representatives for the network’s 3-D channel said they would air 20 regular-season college football games along with the Allstate BCS National Championship and five postseason bowl games.

That’s double the amount of college football telecasts compared to 2010. Sony, whose HD cameras are used (along with canon HD lenses) for most of the broadcasts in pairs on special stereo rigs, is an official sponsor of college football on ESPN 3D.

The network will kick off its coverage with two games in five days over Labor Day weekend, beginning on Sept. 1.

The 2011 season marks the return of Miami, Oregon, USC, UCLA, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin to the ESPN 3D schedule and the addition of multiple top programs highlighted by LSU, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State and Texas. It will also be the second straight year the network will air the Dr. Pepper ACC Championship game, slated for Dec. 3, at 8 p.m.

In addition to ESPN 3D, ESPN’s coverage of the 2011 college football season features more than 400 regular- and postseason games across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN3.com, ESPN Regional Television, ESPN Radio, ESPN Classic, ESPN Mobile TV and ESPN GamePlan. Full schedule details can be found here.

The network said additional programming for ESPN 3D will be announced throughout the year and will include college basketball and Winter X Games 17.