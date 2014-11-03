EIBASS Warns of Globalstar TLPS Interference

WASHINGTON—A group of engineers who actively rally for Broadcast Auxiliary Service spectrum say a proposed Wi-Fi service in the 2 GHz band would interfere with BAS. Globalstar of Covington, La., is proposing to build a terrestrial, low-power broadband network on its licensed spectrum at 2,483.5 to 2,495 Mhz.



The Federal Communications Commission put forth the proposal as a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking Nov. 1, 2013. Globalstar’s network is predicated on a modification of the FCC’s ancillary terrestrial component rule on spectrum licensed for mobile-satellite services.



“The Globalstar ex parte filing spends pages explaining how TLPS/AWS-5 would be compatible with existing 2.4 GHz S-band WiFi operations, while ignoring how newcomer co-channel AWS-5 operations would avoid interference to grandfathered A10 TV pickup stations in many of the major metros, such as Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, New York City, Miami, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Sacramento, San Francisco and other areas,” the Engineers for the Integrity of Broadcast Auxiliary Service Spectrum said, also in an ex parte filing.



The EIABASS lined up behind assertions made in a blog post by Kerrisdale Capital, a short-seller that stands to make more money as Globalstar’s stock price declines, according to Bloomberg. Kerrisdale acknowledged the potential for BAS interference, while Globalstar itself does not, the EIABASS said.



Thus, regardless of what motives Kerridale may have in its ex parte filings with the

Commission, at least they acknowledged the conflict that TLPS/AWS-5 has with 2.5 GHz TV

BAS operations.



Kerrisdale has also filed ex partecomments urging the commission to deny Globalstar’s request.



The EIABASS asked instead that the commission protect grandfathered BAS operations and not allow the Globalstar service to transmit within those operational areas without written consent from the BAS station.



