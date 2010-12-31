EBU releases loudness test set

The EBU has released a set of 15 audio sequences that can be used to test loudness metering in accordance with EBU Tech 3341. The specification defines an EBU mode for metering to supplement loudness normalization in accordance with EBU R128. This recommends that audio is normalized to −23LUFS (Loudness Units referenced to Full Scale). The files can be downloaded from the EBU website as a ZIP file.