EAS CAP Rules May Be Pending



Consultant Gary Timm is hearing that the EAS CAP rules may be out by the end of next month.



“In two recent informal conversations with FCC staffers it was stated that the FCC intends to release its revised Emergency Alert System rules covering the use of the Common Alerting Protocol in EAS alerts by the end of 2011,” he writes on the AWARE Forum blog.



“The Commission released its proposed EAS CAP rules on May 26, 2011, and has been considering the public comments it received on those proposed rules since that comment period closed on August 4, 2011. The rules the FCC intends to release by year’s end will be the final EAS CAP rules stated in an FCC Report and Order, and no further comment will be accepted on those implemented rules.”



Timm writes that despite the followup involving the national EAS test, “the commission still feels it can meet its year-end target for release of the EAS CAP rules.”



-- Radio World



