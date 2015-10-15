Dolby Labs, MStar Team on 4K UHD TV SoCs

SAN FRANCISCO—Dolby Laboratories and MStar Semiconduct have announced a collaboration to deliver a Dolby Vision 4K UHD system-on-a-chip for HDR TVs in 2016.

“As early adopters of Dolby Vision, MStar has collaborated with Dolby for the past two years to optimize the HDR engine with MStar’s expertise in display technologies, which will enable the delivery of Dolby Vision to a broader range of TVs,” said Sean Lin, general manager, TV business unit, MStar.

Dolby Vision is designed to augment the fidelity of UHD and HD video signals for OTT online streaming, VoD, broadcast, UHD Blu-ray, and gaming applications. The Dolby Vision VS10 universal HDR playback system supports dual- and single-layer Dolby Vision streams and other HDR profiles based on the SMPTE ST 2084 standard. This takes advantage of peak brightness, local contrast, and wide color gamut. MStar will integrate the Dolby Vision VS10 with its 4K UHD SoCs to support the delivery of HDR iamges.

MStar is a provider of Application Specific ICs with a focus on consumer electronic products and communication applications based in Taiwan. Dolby Labs develops audio, video and voice technologies for mobile devices, cinema and at home; they are located in San Francisco.