DOJ Suing to Block AT&T-Time Warner Deal

WASHINGTON—The proposed AT&T-Time Warner merger has a new obstacle to face before it can be approved, as the Department of Justice has officially filed suit to block AT&T’s $85 billion bid for Time Warner. The DOJ says that the combined company would hinder rivals from distributing its content and slow industry innovation. AT&T denies these claims and is ready to challenge the DOJ’s suit; a hearing is expected to be requested as soon as possible.

Read the full story on TVT’s sister publication B&C.