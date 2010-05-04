DMA No. 200 to Get a CBS Affiliate after 36-Year Absence

KIRKSVILLE, MO. and OTTUMWA, IOWA: KTVO-TV signed an affiliate deal with CBS to bring that network to the market for the first time in 36 years. The Barrington Broadcasting-owned ABC affiliate will brand the new feed “KTVO CBS 3.2.” Over-the-air broadcasting will commence this Saturday, May 15 at 7 a.m.



“Cable retransmission of the signal will commence over several area cable TV systems once subscriber notification is completed,” KTVO said.



KTVO will carry the “entire CBS primetime and daytime schedule, as well as CBS News programs, CBS NFL and College Football and the NCAA Basketball Tournament, plus locally originated shows and syndicated programming,” KTVO said in announcing the affiliation agreement. It will continue to carry ABC on its primary digital channel.



“The Ottumwa-Kirksville area has not local CBS service for many years. Barrington owns KHQA, the CBS affiliate in Quincy, but its signal doesn’t reach all parts of KTVO’s coverage area,” said Chris Cornelius, Barrington president and chief operating officer.



KTVO initially was the primary CBS affiliate when it commenced broadcasting 55 years ago, with secondary affiliations with NBC and ABC. The primary was switched to ABC in 1974.

