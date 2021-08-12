Disney Buys NHL’s Stake in Disney Streaming Services for $350M

BURBANK, Calif.—The Walt Disney Company has disclosed that it is buying the National Hockey League’s 10% stake in Disney Streaming Services for $350 million and that the deal is expected to close prior to the end of Disney’s fiscal 2021 year.

Major League Baseball created the operation, then known as BAMTech, as a spinoff of MLB Advanced Media, with NHL as a minority investor in 2015. Disney acquired a minority stake in 2016, which it increased to 75% in 2017. The operation was subsequently renamed Disney Streaming Services, which provides the technology for such Disney streaming services as Disney+ and ESPN+.

The NHL had the right to sell its stake to Disney in 2021 and it exercised that option on August 3.

When the deal closes Disney will have a 85% stake in Disney Streaming services with the rest held by MLB.

The disclosure was made in a 10-Q report filed by Disney with the SEC with its quarterly earnings on August 12.