Dish Acquires DBSD and North America TerreStar



Dish Network reported that it has closed its DBSD and TerreStar Acquisitions. Last week I reported how terrestrial use of MSS spectrum, such as that held by TerreStar, could impact broadcasters' 2 GHz ENG operations. Dish said that it has invested more than $3 billion to secure licenses for this 40 MHz of nationwide 2 GHz wireless spectrum and that it is looking forward to working with the FCC on its forthcoming Notice of Proposed Rulemaking. Dish affirmed it remains committed to using this spectrum to help the administration and the FCC solve the nation's spectrum crunch. Dish plans to "initiate efforts to enhance the performance and capabilities of handsets that utilize the terrestrial and satellite links while exploring its options for a broader market entry."





