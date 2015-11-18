Discover Digital Utilizes Broadpeak for OTT Platform

RENNES, FRANCE—Content delivery network technology and VOD server provider Broadpeak is contributing to Discover Digital’s new OTT video-on-demand and subscriber video-on-demand platform. Using a combination of Broadpeak’s CDN manager and streaming server technologies, Discover Digital, a South African-based digital entertainment company, can deliver VOD services to its subscribers.

Discover Digital is using Broadpeak’s BkS400 servers and its CDN Mediator BkM100 for the platform. The BkS400 can support a wide range of formats, including Apple HLS, Microsoft Smooth Streaming, Adobe HDS, and MPEG –DASH, allowing Discover Digital to deliver content to any screen. The BkS400 can also leverage HTTP adaptive bit-rate technology.

The CDN BkM100 is a unified content delivery network manager that manages load balancing and failover tasks. It integrates with service platforms and content management systems to allow Discover Digital to deploy its platform.

Discover Digital is currently distributing the platform across South Africa and is expected to expand it other regions of the continent.