Digital Alert Systems National Periodic Test Readiness for DASDEC Users

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y.—Digital Alert Systems last week reached out to users of its DASDEC EAS encoder-decoder to assure them that units using v3.0x or v.4.0 DASDEC software require no action to accommodate an update to IPAWS Transport Layer Security (TLS).

Both DASDEC v3.0x and v4.0 follow FCC requirements for the National Periodic Test, the company said.

This year’s National Periodic Test is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 2:20 p.m. EDT. In the event of inclement weather, Wednesday, Aug. 21, has been chosen as a backup date.

Writing to DASDEC users, Ed Czarnecki, senior director of strategy and government affairs at the company, said Digital Alert Systems has never released a fee-based software update solely to accommodate a regulatory requirement or for compliance purposes. Nor does the company charge for support.

The company released v4.0 of DASDEC software as an optional, although “strongly recommended,” upgrade, he added.

Version 3.0 will function properly for the NPT test and the FEMA TLS update to IPAWs. It also will accept a certificate upgrade for FEMA IPAWS when that becomes available in November, he said.

Digital Alert Systems has released a document for broadcasters, cable TV operators and others to use to prepare for the National Periodic Test.