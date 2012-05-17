Digital Alert Systems Gear Gets FCC OK

WASHINGTON:Digital Alert Systems says it received FCC approval for certified next-generation Common Alerting Protocol Emergency Alert System alerting equipment. It says it was the first manufacturer to receive that approval.



DAS and sister company Monroe Electronics said the commission certified the DASDEC-II and R189 One-Net series of EAS equipment as complying with updated Part 11 EAS rules. The former are used in TV and radio; the latter are for cable TV head ends.



The company’s Ed Czarnecki stated in the announcement, “By completing the required Class II Permissive Change, accompanied by the Suppliers Declaration of Conformity (SDoC) requirements well in advance of the June 30 deadline, we can assure customers our equipment meets all the FCC’s requirements.”



The deadline for radio stations and other EAS participants to have CAP-capable EAS gear in place is the end of June.



-- Radio World