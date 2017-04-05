Dejero Takes Griffin Communications Mobile

WATERLOO, ONTARIO—Griffin Communications’ coverage of local weather and news can no take place on site thanks to the addition of Dejero mobile transmitter technology.

The Oklahoma-based media company has acquired Dejero’s EnGo and GoBox mobile transmitters to support live broadcasts of news and weather events that take place in the region. The newly installed technology allows that broadcaster to receive a signal in remote locations.

In addition, Dejero’s VSET rack-mounted encoder/transmitter has also been added to Griffin’s newsgathering vehicles. This cloud-managed video platform enables users to broadcast life using bonded cellular, Wi-Fi and portable satellite connections.

Through Dejero’s management system, Griffin Communications is able to set up and manage its equipment, as well as keep track of its data usage from a web browser.