Dec. 21, 2011 TV Technology Online Index
NEWS
CES Emphasizes Multiscreen Choices, by Gary Arlen
AP's Move to Full HD, a 'Seismic Shift", by Ian MacSpadden/Joey Gill
Broadcast Groups Partner on Second Screen TV, by James Careless
House Subcommittee Approves Spectrum Legislation
Copps Leaves FCC
Blackmagic Design Acquires Teranex
Switchers Evolve to Meet Increasing Production Demands, by Susan Ashworth
Wildlife Film Festival Illustrates Global Format Change, by Carl Mrozek
Broadcasters Venture Beyond MPEG, by Wes Simpson
Digital Journal: Workflow's Disruptive Process, by Bill Hayes
INSIGHT
FROM THE EDITOR IN CHIEF:The Pressure on Pay-TV, by Tom Butts
MCADAMS ON:Spectrum Hornswaggle, by Deborah D. McAdams
MULTISCREEN VIEWS:Understanding CPA and the Second Screen Ecosystem, by Gary Arlen
DIGITAL TV:Testing Interference Rejection of DTV Converter Boxes, by Charles W. Rhodes
AUDIO BY DESIGN:Audio Measurement Apps, Things to Be Aware of (Part 2), by Mary Gruszka
FOCUS ON EDITING:Just Who are the Real Hollywood Stars?, by Jay Ankeney
EQUIPMENT REVIEWS
Grass Valley EDIUS 6, by Oliver Peters
Solderbuddy SPK and VersaVice, by James O'Neal
Sonnet Fusion F3 Portable RAID, by Michael Hanish
