

Dec. 21, 2011 TV Technology Online Index



NEWS

CES Emphasizes Multiscreen Choices, by Gary Arlen

AP's Move to Full HD, a 'Seismic Shift", by Ian MacSpadden/Joey Gill

Broadcast Groups Partner on Second Screen TV, by James Careless

House Subcommittee Approves Spectrum Legislation

Copps Leaves FCC

Blackmagic Design Acquires Teranex

Switchers Evolve to Meet Increasing Production Demands, by Susan Ashworth

Wildlife Film Festival Illustrates Global Format Change, by Carl Mrozek

Broadcasters Venture Beyond MPEG, by Wes Simpson

Digital Journal: Workflow's Disruptive Process, by Bill Hayes





INSIGHT

FROM THE EDITOR IN CHIEF:The Pressure on Pay-TV, by Tom Butts

MCADAMS ON:Spectrum Hornswaggle, by Deborah D. McAdams

MULTISCREEN VIEWS:Understanding CPA and the Second Screen Ecosystem, by Gary Arlen

DIGITAL TV:Testing Interference Rejection of DTV Converter Boxes, by Charles W. Rhodes

AUDIO BY DESIGN:Audio Measurement Apps, Things to Be Aware of (Part 2), by Mary Gruszka

FOCUS ON EDITING:Just Who are the Real Hollywood Stars?, by Jay Ankeney





EQUIPMENT REVIEWS

Grass Valley EDIUS 6, by Oliver Peters

Solderbuddy SPK and VersaVice, by James O'Neal

Sonnet Fusion F3 Portable RAID, by Michael Hanish





