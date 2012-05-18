Deadline Near for NTIA Rural Translator/LPTV DTV Upgrade Funding Requests



A recent newsletter from Larcan reminded customers that the Low Power Television and Translator Digital Upgrade Program will end on July 2, 2012. Under the program, "Eligible stations can apply for reimbursement(s), up to $6,000 to refit analog equipment for digital transmission or up to $20,000 to replace analog equipment with digital equipment, to upgrade low-power stations in eligible rural communities from analog to digital." According to the NTIA web site, as of the end of April, funds totaling $24,517,318 remained available for licensees of LPTV and TV translator stations in rural areas. Final applications may be submitted up to the July 2, 2012 5 p.m. EST deadline, but the equipment must be purchased, and reimbursement request with required documentation submitted and payments authorized by Sept. 30, 2012.



The NTIA will determine if the LPTV or TV translator station is eligible for the grant. NTIA said, "Almost all stations with an NTIA calculated population of less than 20,000 persons using the 2000 Census data should continue to be eligible for the Program." Larcan and possibly other manufacturers of low power TV and translator equipment can provide financing and assistance in applying for reimbursement to qualifying LPTV and translator operators.





