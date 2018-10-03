Deadline for Registering C-Band Downlink Fast Approaching

Broadcasters have until Oct. 17 to register their C-band satellite downlink sites with the FCC in order to prevent future interference and push back against plans that would completely rearrange the way the FCC allows C-band satellite channels to be received.

Satellite operator SES has announced that they may pay for broadcasters’ FCC application fee if C-band antenna owners register their existing C band antennas with the commission prior to the Oct. 17 deadline.

For more information contact SES for details and conditions at fccregistration@ses.com or DAWNco at 248-391-9200. Facebook members can learn more by visiting DAWNco’s Facebook page.