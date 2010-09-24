CRESCENDO routes audio for 'Don't Forget the Lyrics'

This past summer, a temporary TV production studio was put in place outside of Studio 11 at Culver Studios. Supplied by Touring Video and designed around an integrated Stagetec audio system, the suite was used for almost two months, during which time more than 160 episodes of the Fox game show, “Don’t Forget the Lyrics” were recorded.

For the audio control room, they fitted a Stagetec CRESCENDO digital console with 32 faders, 120 input channels and both stereo and surround sum busses. Audio routing was handled by Stagetec’s NEXUS system. The system was anchored by a NEXUS STAR processing rack in audio control, with various NEXUS base devices (I/O frames) located as needed: on the set, in the videotape machine room and in the audio booth. The entire system was interconnected via fiber-optic cables, which was a big relief to the A2s otherwise faced with pulling hundreds of feet of heavy multicore analog cabling throughout.

U.S. market specialist for Stagetec, GMA, struck the deal with Touring Video for the 32-fader CRESCENDO and supported the session on-site. Doug Armstrong, owner of Touring Video, was pleased with the support that he received from GMA and Stagetec. “My whole team was impressed with how quickly the console setup came together and with the sound quality. I was also impressed with the fact that the backend was virtually silent, which enabled us to install the DSP rack in the audio control room.”